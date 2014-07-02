TECHNO FILE: Fuss about Facebook planting friendly feelings is over the top

IT IS hard to imagine a more impressive storm in a teacup than the one that has been raging this week over Facebook’s "psychological manipulation" of some of its users.

It doesn’t have a catchy "-gate" moniker yet, but I’m picturing something along the lines of "Psychogate", "Emogate", "Labratgate", or even "Facegate". It can’t be a proper scandal without a "-gate" suffix, can it?

I’m struggling to understand the scale of the outrage generated by Facebook’s admission that, in the name of research, it tinkered with a small number of users’ news feeds, hoping to establish whether this affected the users’ positivity or negativity.

Facebook admitted to doing this after a study on it was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

In case you missed it, here’s what happened. For one week in January 2012, Facebook changed what almost 700,000 users saw in their news feeds when they logged on — some were shown content with more happy and positive words than sad and negative ones, while others were shown more content that was sadder and less positive. By the end of the week, users who had been bombarded by happier words tended to post more positive words themselves, and vice versa.

It’s known as "emotional contagion", which is a well-known idea, and although Facebook has been used before to study the topic, it was the first time the company actually manipulated users’ news feeds as part of such a study.

The horror!

On Twitter, people went ballistic, comparing Facebook’s experiment to George Orwell’s 1984 and the US National Security Agency’s spying programme. "In the wake of both the Snowden stuff and the Cuba twitter stuff, the Facebook ‘transmission of anger’ experiment is terrifying," wrote one Twitter user.

"Get off Facebook. Get your family off Facebook. If you work there, quit. They’re f**king awful," tweeted another.

Really? Isn’t complaining that Facebook tried to manipulate your emotions a bit like readers of the Daily Sun complaining that the newspaper manipulated their emotions with its latest story about how a tokoloshe slept with someone’s wife? Or complaining that your emotions were manipulated by that latest crime novel? Or by a particularly moving song by your favourite band? Just about everything we read, see or hear affects us emotionally in one way or another, so why the big deal about a Facebook study involving less than 0.07% of its 1-billion users?

Facebook is a listed company that relies on people’s addiction to it for it to be successful. If I were a shareholder, I would be perturbed to discover that Facebook wasn’t conducting research to find ways of keeping people addicted to it.

And, besides, my emotions are manipulated by Facebook every day — whether it’s the seemingly random chronology of items in my news feed, the latest idiotic conspiracy theory, the viral cat videos or the blindingly obvious hoaxes. It makes me grumpy — also known as "emotional contagion". Is Facebook doing it on purpose? Does it even matter? I don’t think it does.

Adam Kramer, a Facebook employee and one of the study’s authors, said in response: "Having written and designed this experiment myself, I can tell you that our goal was never to upset anyone. In hindsight, the research benefits of the paper may not have justified all of this anxiety."

It’s an "apology" that Luis Suarez would be proud of, but with greater justification.

Instead of getting up in arms about Facebook’s supposed manipulation of (in all likelihood) other people’s emotions, users, especially those that operate brand pages on Facebook, should consider another new study, by Social@Ogilvy. It shows that brands’ average "organic reach" (the number of people who see their posts) has plummeted from 16% two years ago, to 12.05% in October last year to 6.15% in February.

As musician Amanda Palmer wrote (on Facebook) yesterday: "Chances are you won’t read this post. Sixteen percent of you will, though, and more of you will if I pay Facebook some money. And, according to Facebook, a day is coming in which I will not be able to talk to you without paying them money."

So much for Facebook’s slogan on its sign-up page: "It’s free and always will be."

