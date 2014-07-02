Dating app Tinder sued for sexual harassment

TINDER, the online dating service, has suspended one of its co-founders after a former senior executive sued it for sexual harassment and discrimination, making it the latest technology company to face criticism over its treatment of women.

InterActiveCorp (IAC), the internet and media conglomerate that holds a majority stake in Tinder, said Justin Mateen, chief marketing officer, had been suspended while an internal investigation was carried out.

Whitney Wolfe, a former vice-president of marketing, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday that alleged incidents of harassment over 18 months beginning in November 2012. IAC is also listed as a defendant, along with Match.com, another dating service it owns.

Among the allegations are that Ms Wolfe faced "a barrage" of public insults from Mr Mateen, with whom she had previously been romantically involved.

The lawsuit also alleges that Ms Wolfe’s title as co-founder was removed by Mr Mateen and Sean Rad, CE, because they said having a 24-year-old "girl founder" would devalue the company.

Mr Rad and Sam Yagan, Match.com CE, are also alleged to have ignored Ms Wolfe’s complaints of harassment.

The lawsuit alleges that Ms Wolfe offered to resign in April after Mr Mateen called her a "whore" at a company party but that Mr Rad rejected her offer and fired her.

IAC said it unequivocally condemned "inappropriate" messages Mr Mateen had sent Ms Wolfe but rejected allegations levelled against Tinder.

"Immediately upon receipt of the allegations contained in Ms Wolfe’s complaint, Mr Mateen was suspended pending an ongoing internal investigation," it said on Monday night.

"Through that process, it has become clear that Mr Mateen sent private messages to Ms Wolfe containing inappropriate content. We unequivocally condemn these messages, but believe that Ms Wolfe’s allegations with respect to Tinder and its management are unfounded."

Tinder, IAC and Mr Mateen could not immediately be reached for further comment. The lawsuit is at a very early stage and none of the defendants has filed a formal response.

Tinder, one of the most popular of a booming crop of location-based matchmaking apps, is the latest tech company to face legal action over its treatment of female workers.

In March Julie Ann Horvath, an engineer at software collaboration platform GitHub, resigned and took to social media with claims of gender-based harassment in the workplace that the company has disputed.

An independent investigation found no evidence to support claims against co-founder Tom Preston-Warner and his wife, but it did cite "mistakes and errors of judgment". Mr Preston-Warner subsequently resigned.

Allegations of sexism come as the sector faces growing criticism over the fact that its workforce and leadership is mostly male. In the past two months Google and Facebook have each released employee diversity reports. Both companies are dominated by men, with women making up less than a third of staff.

