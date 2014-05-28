Sony’s script of voracious rivals and profit alerts will not change

KAZUO Hirai spent an enjoyable afternoon at Sony Pictures last year plotting the course of a careering aircraft in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as he and other executives examined shots before the final edit of the action film.

If only charting the Japanese entertainment and electronics group’s course was as agreeable. While Sony’s CEO is at pains to show he is a hands-on leader who can juggle meetings with product engineers and creative decisions in its media business, he has not yet changed a script with which Sony investors are painfully familiar: lengthy restructurings, recurrent profit warnings and formidable competition in virtually every one of Sony’s product categories. Earlier this month Sony delivered its third profit warning in six months, missing its targets as it reported a net loss of ¥125bn ($1.3bn) for the year to March, a loss it predicts will shrink to ¥50bn in the 2015 financial year.

Mr Hirai has been under pressure from Dan Loeb, the activist investor who called for Sony to spin off its film and music divisions into a separately listed company and sell off 15%-20% to investors.

But two years into the job, Mr Hirai says that there are clear signs the company is on the right track. After almost a decade of restructuring, he argued in Tokyo on Monday, it is finally making good on promises to slim down to a more efficient organisation. In February he sent the clearest signal yet that he was willing to accelerate the restructuring with the announcement that its TV business would be spun off into a subsidiary while the Vaio PC business would be sold. "We accomplished all we set out to do," he said, but he acknowledged Sony could have gone further. "We didn’t plan as aggressively as we should have."

Although analysts cheered the will to deal decisively with the TV and PC businesses, long regarded as the sick men of Sony, many argued that the growth areas identified by the group — its digital imaging, game and mobile units — themselves faced serious competition. Sony’s Xperia smartphone business for instance, long cited as a growth area for the group, last year had a global market share of just 3.8%, placing it in seventh place behind rivals such as Samsung and Apple.

"Smartphone earnings could deteriorate due to severe competition, and among imaging the sluggish DSLR (digital single-lens reflex camera) market could lead to stagnation in sales," said Yasuo Nakane, analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Mr Hirai stressed the importance of Sony still having a smartphone presence. "If we’re not players in this generation we’re not going to be players in the next generation. If we lay our cards right, hopefully we will be in that business in the next generation."

Sony’s sprawling size has seen it criticised in the past for being too siloed, and Mr Hirai said he now saw a greater willingness to collaborate among businesses.

Although he has insisted that Sony would continue to sell TVs, and the group is spinning off the TV business rather than selling it outright, he hinted at a slight modification. If it continued to struggle, he said, it would "make sense to work with another company so we’re not completely in the TV business".

Changing times

June 1999: Nobuyuki Idei becomes CEO. He presides over the infamous Sony "shokku", or shock, of a profit warning.

June 2005: Sir Howard Stringer becomes CEO.

September 2005: Plans to cut staff and reduce costs by ¥200bn: "We must be like the Russians defending Moscow, ready to scorch the earth."

December 2008: Second restructuring targets 16,000 jobs.

April 2012: Kazuo "Kaz" Hirai becomes CEO.

March 2013: First net income in five years.

May 2014: Sony warns on profit for the third time in six months.

