TECHNOLOGY: Microsoft resurfaces with tablet updates

MICROSOFT has doubled down on its tablet bets after consumers looked at its first one, the Surface RT, and decided to buy something else instead. With plenty of improved features but still too few apps, is there enough to tempt buyers to put its new Surface 2 on a shopping list that includes Apple and Android tablets?

Microsoft’s first foray into the tablet market with the Surface RT last year was largely shunned by consumers, who found it all too easy to make unfavourable comparisons with its iOS and Android-based rivals, based on size, weight, performance, price and the increasingly important app availability.

Microsoft has valiantly set out to address at least some of those concerns in the Surface 2, which costs from $449 (R4,600), making it $50 (R500) less than the initial Surface RT and other premium, full-size tablets.

Like the first, the model is built around the "run time" (RT) version of Microsoft’s Windows 8 operating system — the updated 8.1 version in this instance. Windows RT was specifically designed for mobile devices powered by the Arm family of processors but it is more limited than the full version of Windows 8.1.

The Surface 2 looks and feels like its predecessor, although it is slightly thinner and lighter, but the difference is so fractional as to be insignificant. It is similar in size to most of its rivals, but at 1.5lb (680.39g) it is about 50% heavier than Apple’s new iPad Air, but in some ways the Surface 2 hardware is more flexible than the iPad Air’s since you can plug in more add-ons, such as a card reader for extra storage.

The new version has kept the distinctive kickstand. The difference is that it can lean back at a 40-degree angle as well as at 24 degrees, which I found more comfortable for typing when I connected one of the amazingly slim backlit keyboard accessories that snap on using a magnet.

More importantly, the Surface 2 has a more powerful and faster processor, a significantly higher-resolution 10.5-inch (26.7cm) high-definition touchscreen, battery life that delivers up to 10 hours of continuous video playback between charges, and much better front- and rear-facing digital cameras. Both cameras can capture 1080p video and feature improved low-light performance, so I found face-to-face Skype conversations between home in New York and my son in England more enjoyable than before.

Overall, the improvements all add up to make the Surface 2 much more appealing than its predecessor.

Unfortunately, however, the Surface 2 still suffers from what might be termed a mighty app deficit: it can run only apps designed specifically for Windows RT and, although Microsoft has been expanding the number in Windows Store, some of the most popular iOS and Android apps are absent. I missed RunKeeper, Tumblr and Instagram, and while most of my favourite music apps are available, Rdio and Spotify noticeably are not.

That makes it hard to recommend wholeheartedly the Surface 2 — fast, light and well built though it is — as an alternative to any of Apple’s iPads or of the often much more affordable Android tablets, such as Lenovo’s new 8-inch (20.3cm) and 10-inch (25.4cm) IdeaPad Yoga tablets.

That said, the Surface 2 does have one big advantage over rivals: it comes with a version of Microsoft Office that includes the popular PowerPoint, Word, Excel, and Outlook apps. Once you run the Office apps and add one of the two versions of snap-on keyboard — costing $120 or $130 (R1,225 or R1,328) — you effectively have an affordable, ultra-lightweight notebook PC, albeit with somewhat limited apps.

Then there is the Surface Pro 2 tablet, which is designed for business users, with its much more powerful Intel processor and a digital pen to take notes and draw on the screen. This could be a better buy because it runs the regular — not the RT — version of Windows 8.1, and the full range of Windows applications. I much prefer it because I can run all my favourite Windows desktop apps, which include Windows-based home automation and personal finance software, on a lightweight tablet. It is on sale from $899 (R9,180).

At that price, however, you might start to be tempted by one of the lighter notebook PCs available with a traditional fixed keyboard, while saving up for an iPad Mini or Android 7-inch (17.78cm) or 8-inch tablet.

Planet of the Apps

Paul Taylor picks his favourite from the latest crop of apps.

What it is: Inrix XD Traffic, free for iPhone and Android

Why you should try it: The traffic intelligence company has just launched a more detailed and extensive version of its app, which helps drivers arrive quicker and travel more safely by updating them on information that will affect their journey, such as traffic jams, accidents and speed of travel.

