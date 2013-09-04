Who’s a good little app then, hey, hey?

I AM, as I write, on a plane on my way to Belgium for a week of business. I’ve looked forward to the trip for weeks, but, even so, I found it difficult to leave home. No, let me be frank; I found it difficult to leave my Scottish Terrier. She watched me pack with sad, all-knowing, black eyes beneath bushy black brows and heaved a shaky sigh as I patted her goodbye. She’ll miss me and I’ll miss her.

You’re right; pet lovers can be a pain. (As a dog lover, I find cat lovers particularly trying.) Like parents of freshly produced babies, we’re inclined to become fixated, and assume everyone shares our adoration and wants to know the little creatures’ every move (and movement).

When he was seven, my nephew James gave me a fridge magnet that read, "Never ridicule another man’s dog." The sarcastic boy! I know he meant "woman’s dog". And yes, of course, my Scottie can talk. Give her biltong, and she says "grumph, grumph" (thank you). Don’t give her biltong and she says "grumph, grumph" (give me biltong).

James is right though; canine worship is boring. It sets eyes a-rolling and President Jacob Zuma a-rattling. He chastised us earlier this year for loving our pets too much, remember?

The thing is, we do love our pets and, increasingly, businesses are tapping into this adoration. Pet food has become a fine science at a price. Every month, people spend hundreds of rand on "prescription food" that promises to improve mobility, reduce weight, extend lives and all manner of other pet-related miracles. Medical insurance for pets is also burgeoning, and animals are offered things such as titanium hips, pacemakers and stents — possibly Botox and eyelash extensions too. Pet behaviourists are increasingly included on lists of must-have therapists by well-heeled pet owners. And that’s not all; entrepreneurs and techies are teaming up to invent technologies for people (like me) who don’t like leaving their pets at home.

Petzila is a wall-mounted device with a video camera, microphone and speaker, which you connect to your Wi-Fi network and a companion application, and install at home. Once set up, you can keep an eye on Scottie wherever you are by viewing the password-protected video feed on your computer or phone remotely. You can also talk to your dog (or cat) via the speaker. And, having loaded a special dispenser with goodies before you leave home, you can dispense treats remotely whenever you choose. The idea behind Petzila is to put pet owners’ minds at rest when they’re out, and keep animals entertained and reassured when they’re home alone.

Another pet entertainment device takes remote interaction a step further. Petcube includes a low-intensity laser on a movable platform, which pet owners can move around remotely to entertain Fifi or Fluffy when they’re not home. An integrated video allows owners to watch their animals play. Ja, I can already hear Scottie’s response to the notion of chasing a laser light: "Grumph, grumph" (where’s the biltong?).