Business-process automation needs analysis first

THE moment you reach any kind of scale as a business, you simply cannot rely on manual ways of doing things any more. About 90% of companies still do everything with spreadsheets and phone calls, and it is one of the reasons 90% of companies are still small companies. When things stay manual too long, you make mistakes, slow down and start losing customers.

By automating business processes, companies can position themselves for rapid growth as long as they set the right objectives. Don’t measure the success of an automation project in terms of lower costs. Rather aim for higher sales, new clients and better customer retention.

To get there, however, companies may need to delve deeper into their habits and ways of doing things.

There is a very important difference between the business process companies are familiar with and a system process that needs to achieve the same goal. For example, a company may think its order-taking process is simple: the customer phones, the order is captured, the item is found in the warehouse and gets packed up and sent out. In most owners’ minds, this process consists of only a few steps.

But there is a lot of stuff that happens in people’s heads that is not part of the order-taking process as they know it, such as checking the customer’s delivery address, or knowing that stock is running low and more needs to be ordered, or even when the next delivery truck will be available. These things are normally instinctive actions by people intimately involved in the company and the order process. But when this person is off sick, the orders start to pile up because there is no system to fall back on. And it is this system that is at the core of successful business-process automation: a process that initially seemed to be four or five steps will often end up being more than 50 once they are translated into system terms.

For this reason, business-process analysis comprises 80% of the work of building a successful automated system. Once it is clear what processes need to be automated, it is just a matter of putting the right building blocks together in the right way. And while this work will usually be done by software developers, it is important to understand that the success of the business-process automation process depends on how well the analysis is done before any work even starts.

Process thinking is new to most people, so when clients brief IT companies, they often say they want to automate — but not change any processes.

A developer who accepts that brief will not be able to deliver a system that works.

In fact, it might even slow things down because essential elements in the process will be missed.

Automating manual business processes is the only way most companies can overcome obstacles to growth. Successful automation projects will reach a lot deeper into companies than they ever imagined, and expose connections and dependencies they were never aware of. It is essential to choose a software-development partner with very strong analysis skills and an excellent track record to help navigate the complexities of the automation process. With the right partner, automation can help a company break through growth bottlenecks and reach the next stage of its growth.

• Mehlhorn is CEO of Framework One.