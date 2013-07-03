Toilet technology needs to be simple

I HAVE been thinking a lot about toilets recently, which is not surprising given what’s been going down in the Mother Sh**ty of late. Mostly, I’ve been wondering why, when we can create extraordinary technology for countless less-critical applications, we’re unable to find solutions for something as basic as the effective disposal of bodily waste in the absence of plumbed sanitation.

There are smartphone apps to analyse your urine, blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. In about two months’ time, you’ll be able to download Cape Town biotechnologist Ashley Uys’s Oculus ID app to see if your kids are using drugs. Yet we’re unable to develop technology to reinvent the toilet for billions of people around the world who don’t have access to standard, modern sanitation.

That’s not to say people aren’t trying. Even Bill and Melinda Gates are part of the movement, having made $370m in grants available to innovations to dispose of human waste since 2011. So far, attempts to reinvent the loo have included a proposal that uses microwave energy to change excrement into electricity and another that turns waste into charcoal. Another project uses the waste-consuming black soldier fly larvae in pit latrines.

At the top of the heap is technology developed by Michael Hoffman of the California Institute of Technology. He recently received $400,000 from the Gates Foundation to continue developing his system, which uses the sun to power an electrochemical reactor. The reactor breaks down water and human waste into fertiliser and hydrogen, which is stored in hydrogen fuel cells as energy to be used as backup electricity. The treated water is reused to flush the toilet or for irrigation. Designed to be used by up to 500 people a day with minimal maintenance and a total cost of 5c a day, the prototype of Hoffman’s toilet cost $2,000 to construct. He believes mass production will bring the cost down significantly.

Another recipient of a Gates grant is Israeli company Paulee CleanTec, which received $110,000 for its self-contained chemical toilet that separates solid and liquid waste into different compartments. By flushing it, you begin a chemical process that converts the solid waste into sterile ash and recycles the liquid waste in less than 30 seconds. The sterile ash, says the company, is rich in nutrients and can eventually be removed from the compartment and used safely as compost.

But while others work on elaborate designs, in India — where 53% of people have cellphones, compared to 46.9% with lavatories — the founder of nongovernmental organisation Sulabh International, Bindeshwar Pathak, has built 1.2-million household toilets and 8,000 public toilets for about $15 each. It is based on a two-pit system attached to one toilet. When one pit is being used, the other does the composting. It requires just 1.5l of water to flush and is designed to ensure waste turns into fertiliser naturally. For millions, the Sulabh toilet is the greatest alternative to indoor plumbing.