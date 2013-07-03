TECHNOLOGY: What I learnt the hard way about buying gadgets

IT IS commencement address season in the US — the time of year when hard-earned life lessons are passed on to the next generation, by elders who have suffered much in learning them. As my daughter graduates from high school to university, here’s my gadget advice to her in my final personal technology column.

1. Simple is good

Devices that do one thing really well trump multifunctional ones every time. All my favourites are single-purpose gadgets, from laptops to boom boxes.

First off, Apple’s MacBook Air laptop may have some features of the iPad tablet, such as instant-on capabilities and a thin, light design, but it is not a compromised laptop/tablet convertible like the many Windows 8 machines. The latest Air has a great backlit keyboard, a supreme glass trackpad and a battery life of 12 hours, which beats the iPad.

Google’s Chromebooks have been brought down to value prices and provide a simple, fast experience for anyone happy to spend their days inside a browser.

The Kindle Paperwhite is perfect for just reading books. It weighs less than 240g and its battery lasts eight weeks despite a built-in light for reading in the dark.

Livescribe WiFi pens let you take notes on paper, with the results uploaded as digital images of the pages, embedded with any audio recorded as you scribble.

Logitech’s UE Mobile Boombox is a nothing-fancy Bluetooth speaker that fits in my hand. But it begs to be picked up and carried, delivers great sound and costs only $99.

A bigger, higher-resolution monitor is one of the best upgrades for a PC these days. I like the value and quality of Asus’s PB278Q 27in monitor.

Your TV viewing can be boosted for less than $100 with a small internet-streaming box such as the Roku 3, which has hundreds of channels, including popular movie services. Apple TV has just added WatchESPN, HBOGo and Sky News to its more limited range of US options.

2. Complex can be better — and more fun

The downside of the single-purpose device is the clutter. If you are limited in space and funds but prepared to compromise a little on quality, a smartphone-laptop combination is a good choice.

In the Nuttall household, the teenagers use their laptops like TVs to watch YouTube and services such as Netflix. They also play music from Spotify and Soundcloud, and link their laptops to Bluetooth speakers. One favourite is Jawbone’s Big Jambox, whose bigger sound makes it good for partying with friends. Their smartphones are in constant use with apps such as Snapchat photo-messaging and Facebook.

But they rightly spurn the smartphones’ cameras for the far superior results they get from Canon DSLR cameras and their excellent lens combinations.

3. Buy a Mac laptop but get a Windows desktop

Apple’s Air and Pro laptops are a match for any Windows-based rivals and manufacturers of the latter are still trying to sort out the consumer confusion over Windows 8, with its dual interfaces that emphasise touch, which tempts users into tapping away fruitlessly at non-touch laptop displays.

When it comes to desktops, however, there is far more variety among PCs than the staple all-in-one iMac offered by Apple, and an improved Windows 8.1 is now available as a preview.

I like the innovation in the Dell XPS 18, an all-in-one computer that can be used like a big tablet with its touchscreen, or like a standard monitor with a keyboard when on its stand.

4. Some trends still have far to go

Watch out for new technologies that promise a bit more than they initially deliver (WiFi and Bluetooth were examples at first). By all means, be an early adopter, but be warned.

A case in point is wearable technology: it’s all the rage for fitness fans but your smartphone has far more sensors than the bracelets that may have just pedometers to measure your activity.

Apple’s rumoured iWatch may change perceptions but it could still be more fashion accessory than essential gadget.

Planet of the Apps

What it is: Swell (free, for Apple devices)

Why you should try it: Swell is like Pandora or Last.fm, but for speech rather than music internet radio. It starts by giving you a lucky-dip of reports and podcasts from different radio stations, but learns your interests to provide more personalised clips, news bulletins and features. I liked discovering new programmes when I tried it out. Swell launched this week and is initially only available in the US App Store.

