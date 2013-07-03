TECHNO FILE: Much better than ‘blue-sky thinking’

DON’t need to look so hard / They’re right here / Big, soft, moving and morphing / Like early maps, we see / The shapes of the continents / Before they drifted / Left their kin and reformed / Sometimes they murder cattle / All your types".

Those, believe it or not, are the lyrics from a song about clouds, by a band, Jim Neversink, that I once had the pleasure of playing and recording with.

I love clouds. I love looking at them, identifying shapes in them and photographing them, sometimes in stop motion so I can capture their movement across the sky and their endless shape-shifting.

I am not alone. There’s an organisation, once described by Yahoo! as "the most weird and wonderful find on the internet for 2005", that unites people like me. It is called the Cloud Appreciation Society. Established in 2005, by the end of last year it had 31,675 members from 83 different countries. Now, thanks to the society’s founder, Gavin Pretor-Pinney, there’s an iPhone app for people like me that is taking the world of the amateur cloudspotter and the meteorologist by storm, if you’ll forgive the pun. Word is that it will soon be available for devices using Google’s Android operating system too.

It’s called CloudSpotter, appropriately enough, and costs R24.99 in Apple’s iTunes App Store. It launches for the first time with a short animated video about what clouds are and how they form, and then you’re in businesses — photographing clouds, identifying them from the built-in library or using a step-by-step identifier, and then submitting them for verification by an expert somewhere in the, er, cloud before they are added to your (and CloudSpotter’s) database.

The library contains reference photographs of all the 10 main and common cloud types, from cumulus to nimbostratus, cirrus and cumulonimbus, as well as other, rarer, cloud types, such as contrails, undulatus, roll clouds, shelf clouds, fallstreak holes and the ultra-rare and only recently classified asperatus.

Then there are the optical phenomena, such as rainbows, 22° halos, sun dogs, crepuscular rays, coronas, cloudbows and circumzenithal arcs.

The app has a game or competition aspect to it in that you collect a different number of stars for different clouds or optical phenomena and earn badges for unlocking achievements, such as spotting three different cloud types in one day, spotting clouds from three different continents or countries, spotting all the cloud types and spotting a rainbow after spotting a rain cloud.

Nasa has become involved in the project, using information collected by users of the CloudSpotter app to calibrate its Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (Ceres) instrument. "We’ve got a link-up with Nasa and they will be able to use the anonymous data that’s gathered by this app in order to calibrate their satellite equipment," Pretor-Pinney told the BBC.

"They’ve got these satellite instruments known as Ceres, which are looking down on the clouds, studying them and trying to help us understand better the role that clouds play in the temperatures down on the ground. It will help us better understand what the likely future shape of our changing climate will be," Pretor-Pinney said.

Now, it may be that you are one of those people who despise clouds, cursing the rain they often bring and the fact that they block out the sunshine just as you are about to hit the beach for a bit of a tan.

If so, I suggest you look at the society’s manifesto and see how they are "fighting the banality of ‘blue-sky thinking’".