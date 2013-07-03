Tech companies mustn’t forget the people factor

A FEW months ago, Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff invited to lunch the founders of a start-up he had hoped to buy. They sat down at the counter of an Italian restaurant and ate Reuben sandwiches, and did not discuss business once. Soon thereafter, Salesforce bought the company for $60m — after the start-up turned down a much larger offer from elsewhere.

The decision, as one of the founders said, was made "not because of deal terms, but corporate culture". He pointed out that Benioff was the kind of person "we could deliver our company and employees to…. We entrepreneurs felt we could be part of their family."

It is a clichéd expression, but people buy their technology from people. Benioff and his company do what a lot of companies fail to do; they listen to customers. A popular slogan in the company is: "It’s called software as a service, not software sold in a box."

Cloud technology is still fairly new in South Africa; recent improvements in connectivity, coupled with the effects of the global recession, have attracted the attention of numerous software companies hoping to compete for a slice of the market.

On the surface, most of the companies offer the same basic model: phones, PCs, and an internet gateway. But many prove to be little more than what are sometimes referred to as "box droppers". They drop the minimal on-site equipment off at their clients, with minimal instruction, and then disappear behind a shared-call service number.

The real draw card of the cloud is that it is affordable and easy — but it does not deliver on its promise of ease and affordability in the hands of the wrong provider. As with any technology, things do go wrong. And aside from technical hiccups, businesses and their needs and processes change probably faster today than ever before, which means their systems need to adapt as quickly and seamlessly as possible.

I realised early on that the service aspect of "software-as-a-service" is crucial to a business’s success. Unless you are able to sit down with a client and take the time to weave the system you are selling into their unique business processes and goals, it is bound to be a frustrating experience for both parties. Being the single point of contact for your client is not easy — managers do not keep standard hours and it is not unheard of to get a phone call at 3am.

Taking that call, however, is what makes them keep coming back to you.

I have seen it time and time again: the providers that are weathering the storm of rapid cloud-tech adoption are the ones who are able to provide a well-rounded perspective, the ones who are engaged with the industry and able to easily broker a solution to their customers’ problems — because they have been there.

In fact, very few providers have the experience needed when it comes to understanding a customer’s needs or foreseeing the potential pitfalls of adopting various services.

There is no generic recipe for success when it comes to any business, but there are certain principles and fundamentals that hold true. As long as an entrepreneurial company retains its ability to listen and consult clients, and as long as it keeps growing its depth of knowledge rather than chasing numbers, it will succeed.

• Von Maltitz is a director of 1Stream.