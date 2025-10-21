I was intrigued when I saw the title of this book: women pirates? Who could they possibly be? What were their stories? With the cover featuring two women pirates with long flowing hair, dressed in men’s clothing, I expected swashbuckling stories of life on the seven seas.
My own idea of who pirates are contains a swirl of images: modern news reports of pirates in boats alongside looming ship hulls, dashing male pirates as portrayed in movies. Piracy has a certain romantic daring-do connotation in my mind...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.