How to fix our broken SOEs
Guide to transforming state-owned entities into engines of growth, stability and social progress to benefit of all
State-owned enterprises (SOEs) in SA are in a fragile state. In truth, fragile may be too great an understatement; broken or beyond repair may be more accurate. It is tempting to say the fix is obvious: root out corruption, give poor leadership the boot and sharpen operations.
Nimrod Mbele makes it clear in his book Re-imagining State-Owned Enterprises for Africa and Beyond that the required turnaround is far more complex. There is no quick reboot option. Not only does the failure of SOEs drain our economic potential, Mbele includes the negative effect on SA’s population: “I witnessed first-hand how dysfunctional institutions deepen inequality and erode hope.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.