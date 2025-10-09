In the dim, cramped attic of a crumbling house in late Victorian London, a young woman wastes away under her mother’s watchful eye, her body mutating into something both grotesque and defiant. Heather Parry’s Carrion Crow resurrects the madwoman archetype with brutal clarity in a tale of hunger, blood, suppuration and the terrible intimacy of family.
Once socially ambitious, Cécile Périgord has fallen on hard times. When her daughter Marguerite announces she wants to marry George Lewis, a much older solicitor of lower-middle-class background, Cécile refuses. The match, she believes, would destroy years of work to move her family up the social ladder. Instead of forbidding the marriage outright, she insists Marguerite must first be “refined” into a proper bride. ..
