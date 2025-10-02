A Halloween reading guide
Gothic suspense, haunted houses, unreliable narrators, and stories of obsession and madness
02 October 2025 - 05:00
Suffocating and visceral: Carrion Crow by Heather Parry
Scottish writer Heather Parry revels in the gothic and the grotesque. In Carrion Crow, she takes us to late-Victorian London. Marguerite Périgord has been locked in the attic of a disintegrating Victorian house overlooking the Thames by her mother, Cécile, who insists it is for her protection. Her only companions are a sewing machine, Mrs Beeton’s Book of Household Management and a nesting carrion crow that watches from the rafters. ..
