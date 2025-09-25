Sweeping family saga in small-town America
Novel is located within the larger story of mid-century middle America, from World War 2 rationing to unrest of Vietnam era
Patrick Ryan’s epic Buckeye is a sweeping family saga set in the fictional small town of Bonhomie, “founded in a northwest pocket of Ohio in 1857 by a small group of merchants and their families, on land transformed by the Last Ice Age, when a glacier nudged its way down from Canada and melted, creating not only Niagara Falls and the Great Lakes, but also a vast swamp across the top of Ohio and Indiana that took thirty years to drain and left behind soil densely ripe for farming”.
The novel opens in the 1940s and follows more than three decades of American life, from the final days of World War 2 through the optimism of the postwar boom and into the uncertainty of the Vietnam years. The turning point is an impulsive kiss stolen on V-E Day. In a basement office of the hardware store, as shouts, whistles and car horns filter in from the street above, Margaret Salt grabs Cal Jenkins by the shoulders and kisses him. For Cal, the moment is intoxicating and unsettling. As Ryan put...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.