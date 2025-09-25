How to become an advanced public speaker
Dineshrie Pillay shares her storytelling secrets and ways to deliver your material in an engaging way
25 September 2025 - 05:00
If you’ve ever wanted to get up on a stage and share your business acumen or tell your story of survival, but have been held back by immobilising fear, this book will serve as a catalyst to action as well as a road map.
For most of us, the idea of speaking to a large group, even online, makes our blood run cold. In this substantial paperback — 340 pages — executive coach and leadership consultant Dineshrie Pillay outlines the methods she has found to be successful over 11 years of teaching people to become expert public speakers...
