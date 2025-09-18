Travails of a rural US mailman in finding community during Covid
Hilarious, exuberant, patriotic and sobering memoir about the daily grind of postal work
18 September 2025 - 05:00
I didn’t know I had burning questions about the US Postal Service (USPS) until I started reading Stephen Starring Grant’s Mailman: My Wild Ride Delivering the Mail in Appalachia and Finally Finding Home.
The book opens in March 2020 with Grant at Charlotte, North Carolina, airport: “I noticed the business lounge nearly empty. The whole place was library quiet. It was a weird, haunted-house feeling, like I was in the establishing shot of a science fiction film…. You didn’t need to be an epidemiologist or government contingency planner to know that we were all going someplace new, probably bad.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.