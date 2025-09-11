How to be a better leader
Readers are taken on a journey to help them develop the perspective and compassion often lacking in executives and managers
If anyone’s leadership advice is worth taking it is Brand Pretorius’, who, among other achievements, is credited with turning around McCarthy after it was declared technically insolvent in 2001, saving thousands of jobs in the process. He still sits on the board of Italtile and has previously served as a director on many other boards, including Absa, Barclays Africa and Tata Africa.
In Inspirational Leadership: Best Practice from the Business World and the Word, his second book (he published In the Driving Seat in 2013), Pretorius explores leadership with retired Dutch Reformed Church pastor and friend Jurie Schoeman...
