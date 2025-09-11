In 2024, the world recorded its hottest year yet, with global temperatures climbing beyond the 1.5°C threshold set by the Paris Agreement. The UK, Japan and South Korea endured their hottest summers since records began. By mid-2025, the North Atlantic and North Pacific had reached unprecedented sea surface temperatures, fuelling stronger storms and faster sea-level rise.
The human toll has been immediate. A heatwave across Spain, Portugal and the UK killed more than 2,300 people in less than two weeks. Hundreds of wildfires swept the Iberian Peninsula during July and August. China experienced its longest rainy season since 1961, alongside its hottest summer. The World Meteorological Organisation reported more than 150 extreme weather disasters globally in 2024...
