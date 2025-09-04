The pioneering lives of women at Oxford in the 1920s
The women in ‘The Eights’, among the first allowed to attend Oxford University, help each other navigate outdated attitudes
04 September 2025 - 05:00
Wear academic gowns when going to lectures and tutorials. Leave must be obtained from her principal before accepting invitations for the evening, or for mixed parties. A female student may not go out after dinner without permission and must always be back by 11pm and must report her return. She may not attend public dances.
A woman undergraduate may not go for walks, bicycle rides or motor rides alone with a man undergraduate other than her brother. Permission for mixed parties may be given at the discretion of the principal...
