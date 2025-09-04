Five new reads for spring
Gothic-tinged family saga, love under fascism, family secrets, the limits of loyalty and darkly comic sequel
“No man will call your house his home. And if they try, they will not have peace.” In her second novel, Cursed Daughters, Oyinkan Braithwaite departs from the wonderfully sharp satire of My Sister, the Serial Killer to deliver a sweeping, gothic-tinged family saga. Set in Lagos, the novel follows the Falodun women, bound by a generational curse that condemns their romantic lives to disaster. Monife, 25, drowns herself after a crushing heartbreak. On the day of her funeral, her cousin Ebun gives birth to a daughter, Eniiyi, who looks so much like Monife that whispers of reincarnation follow her everywhere. As Eniiyi grows, her life increasingly mirrors Monife’s: is she doomed to repeat past tragedies? Does the curse truly exist?
Told through the shifting perspectives of Monife, Ebun and Eniiyi, the narrative leaps across decades, between 1994 and 2025. Eniiyi, pursuing a career in genetics, initially dismisses the curse as superstition. But when romance falters, even she seeks...
