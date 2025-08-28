The cleaners who scrub the internet
Publication of Elaine Castillo’s ‘Moderation’ is well timed, with tech companies cutting back on content moderators
The 2018 documentary Cleaners exposed how social networking giants outsource the removal of violent and abusive content to third-party firms, mostly in the Philippines. Thousands of young Filipinos are employed to review an enormous volume of images and videos a day, including beheadings, violent attacks, child abuse, hate speech and terrorist propaganda. The work is relentless. There’s little to no psychological support, and suicide rates among workers are reported to be high.
In her new novel, Moderation, Filipino American writer Elaine Castillo puts a human face on this work. “As for why so many of them were Filipino,” she writes, “well, what was there to say that hadn’t been said in 1765; in 1899; in 1946; in 1965? ... because they spoke and read good English, because they respected chains of command, because they kept a positive attitude, because they would take a fifth of an American worker’s pay.” ..
