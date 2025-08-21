Triumphing against the odds
In ‘Journey to Ithaca’ William Rowland shows how he has used his voice for the good of society
If you have a voice, you should use it for the good of society. With his career as an activist for the rights of blind individuals, William Rowland has done this. Many will know him as the former director of the SA National Council for the Blind (SANCB), for his role in founding the Southern Africa Federation of the Disabled and his time at the helm of the World Blind Union (WBU).
In Journey to Ithaca he outlines the steps that led from him being shot as a small child in a terrifying attack, to the leader on a world platform. It is also an insight into life as a blind person, while cataloguing the development of resources available to blind and other disabled individuals, and how awareness is steadily being raised. ..
