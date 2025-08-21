Cannibalism as a way to survive a system that devours its own
‘Hunger’ reads like a fever dream of tenderness and terror, where sentiment and savagery sit side by side
Some books linger with us because of their narrative style, others because of their shock value. Choi Jin-young’s cult classic Hunger does both. When it was first published in 2010, it bombed. Since then, this bite-sized novella has become a word-of-mouth sensation in South Korea, selling more than 400,000 copies and staying at number one for more than 30 weeks.
Choi is one of South Korea’s most celebrated writers, winner of the Shin Dong-yup Prize for Literature, the Manhae Literary Prize for works of social conscience and the prestigious Yi Sang Literary Award. Hunger is her global breakthrough. Now available in a crisp English translation by Korean-English literary translator Soje, it takes its place next to Han Kang’s The Vegetarian and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite as one of Korea’s most unsettling cultural exports...
