Irish author John Boyne at centre of Polari Prize storm
Widely read writer’s public criticism of aspects of transgender activism and gender identity politics sparks withdrawals
14 August 2025 - 05:00
The longlists for the 2025 Polari Prizes, announced on August 1, feature several African and African-descended writers. But what should have been a celebration of LGBTQ+ literature has instead become one of the most divisive moments in the award’s 15-year history.
The controversy centres on Earth, a novella in John Boyne’s The Elements series, which explores sexual abuse from different perspectives. Boyne, the Irish author behind The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and The Heart’s Invisible Furies, is one of the most commercially successful and widely read writers today. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.