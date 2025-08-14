A mother’s unbreakable attachment to her children
Quietly powerful and devastating novel has been longlisted for the 2025 Booker Prize
14 August 2025 - 05:00
The news broke that Love Forms by Claire Adam had been longlisted for the 2025 Booker Prize just as I was finishing reading this novel. It’s a deserved recognition of a book that is lovely and beguiling, yet also quietly powerful and devastating.
The story sounds deceptively simple, yet Adam’s writing style pulled me in from the first few pages, and I was away, and reading hungrily. Narrated in the first person, Dawn Bishop’s voice is gentle, slow, mediative...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.