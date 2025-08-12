A painful search for perfection
An extract from ‘Undone: Healing from Botched Cosmetic Surgery’ by Michelle Roniak
12 August 2025 - 05:00
“I’d like to make an appointment for a liposuction, fat injections and a labiaplasty consultation,” I tell the receptionist who answers my call in January 2017. And so I book a consultation to test the waters.
I get an appointment on 14 February at 1pm. The irony doesn’t escape me that it’s Valentine’s Day and I’m lost when it comes to love. The fact that I have to wait a whole month makes me assume that this plastic surgeon must be a sought-after expert. Green flag...
