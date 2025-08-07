The lives of Pompeii’s people uncovered
‘The Buried City’ illuminates the culture, beliefs and inhabitants of the ancient Roman city
Unfortunately, I haven’t been to Pompeii, though I’m familiar enough with images of its Roman stone-paved streets, figures frozen by volcano ash from when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79AD, and some of its ruined homes and other structures. And for those wanting a refresher, The Buried City: Unearthing the Real Pompeii is packed with scores of beautifully reproduced colour photographs that are a welcome adjunct to the text.
The book by German archaeologist Gabriel Zuchtriegel serves as a particular kind of guide to what is known as the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. In 2021 Zuchtriegel was appointed director of the park. He brings a passion and a zeal for ancient history, with a section of the book devoted to his background as a student...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.