Five books to read in August
The cost of progress, unpredictable novel about race and fame, metafictional kaleidoscope, maternal resilience and dark academia fantasy
In Progress: A History of Humanity’s Worst Idea, geographer Samuel Miller McDonald takes a wrecking ball to one of the modern era’s most cherished beliefs: that progress is inherently good. Drawing from history, philosophy, anthropology and environmental science, McDonald tracks how the idea of progress evolved from early myths like The Epic of Gilgamesh and the Book of Genesis, through religious conquest and industrial capitalism, to today’s tech-driven neoliberalism. What emerges is a provocative account of how the drive for “more” — more growth, more extraction, more control — has led not only to wealth and innovation, but to inequality, ecocide and looming collapse.
McDonald argues that humanity’s shift from egalitarian societies to hierarchical, extractive ones was not inevitable but ideological, and dangerously so. He contends that the narrative of progress has blinded us to its costs, from the climate crisis to democratic backsliding. While the book’s tone occasionally ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.