On the trail of truth and justice in Chile
Horrors of Gen Pinochet’s junta echo SA’s apartheid regime
Chile’s capital, Santiago, is almost directly west of Pretoria, and for about 20 years after a 1973 military coup, the two countries mirrored one another in aspects of repression and the subjugation of human rights. The ideologies underpinning the two regimes’ policies — anticommunism and white paramountcy, respectively — were different, but abominable programmes of torture, extrajudicial killings and disappearances were common to Gen August Pinochet’s junta and successive National Party governments in the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.
SA readers of international lawyer Philippe Sands’ latest book, 38 Londres Street, will discern, too, the similar, painfully slow-turning wheels of justice, and be dismayed by the impunity of top echelon leaders. Despite truth and reconciliation processes and reports in both countries, discovering full truths and holding most perpetrators to account are elusive tasks, if not, after 30-50 years, now almost impossible. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.