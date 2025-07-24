How monsters are made
‘Murderland’ is an original and thought-provoking addition to the true crime genre
In Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Caroline Fraser takes true crime to a new, disturbing depth. It’s not just another book about serial killers. It’s a genre-bending eco-investigation — part environmental exposé, part psychological study and big part non-fiction thriller — that asks a bigger question: “Recipes for making a serial killer may vary, including such ingredients as poverty, crude forceps deliveries, poor diet, physical and sexual abuse, brain damage, and neglect. Many horrors play a role in warping these tortured souls, but what happens if we add a light dusting from the periodic table on top of all that trauma?”
Fraser, best known for Prairie Fires, her extraordinary biography of Laura Ingalls Wilder, brings the same meticulous research and narrative clarity to Murderland. As someone who loved Prairie Fires, I found this book just as ambitious, but darker and more personal. Where Prairie Fires unpicked th...
