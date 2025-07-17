Mental recovery laid bare in bold memoir
Riveting story of how healing is woven through with the strands of friendship, therapy, self-awareness, questioning and ‘a-ha’ moments
This is a brave book. I wish I wasn’t saying that, but here we are, a memoir about the 21 days Lesedi Molefi spent in a mental institution is still a brave thing to write and publish. While mental health is certainly given more attention than before, some stigma remains, unfortunately. In some companies telling your boss that you’re leaving early to go to a therapy session means you’re painted in a weak light, and it’s still more acceptable to say you’re attending to a painful tooth than a wounded mind.
But that’s what Molefi has done: he’s thrown the door wide open on his stay at Crescent Clinic, a stay that he initiated after suffering depression and anxiety. And, in doing so, he has also let us in on what a stay at mental clinic is like, and how healing it was for him. He sets the scene early on: “It’s November 2016, and this month has been generous with bad news: Donald Trump was elected president of the US of America, the company I work for is about to go under, my girlf...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.