Breaking the silence on men’s mental health battles
In ‘Men & Mental Health’, Marion Scher encourages conversations around this vital topic
For her latest book, Men & Mental Health: Shattering the Silence, Marion Scher has collected relatable stories told by various men in SA who have struggled with their mental health. These include Swys de Bruin, former Springbok men’s and Lions rugby coach and current Springbok women’s rugby coach, well-loved playwright and singer-songwriter David Kramer, former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo and Springbok gold-medallist swimmer Chad le Clos.
Scher is also the author of Surfacing: People Coping with Depression and Mental Illness and Big Bully: An Epidemic of Unkindness. When asked whether these previous projects had led her to this book, she said: “After writing on mental health for 30 years I’ve always noticed a reluctance in men to discuss such issues so I thought it was time to ‘break the silence’ and encourage conversations around this vital topic.”..
