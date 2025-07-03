Love stretched to breaking point
Distance and communication difficulties put a couple’s relationship to the test in ‘Ice Shock’
It’s winter, 2010 as this novel opens. Twentysomethings Leah Nash and Niall Lawrence have no plans to fall in love. She has just come from an important interview for a course where she will study writing. He has just come from a wedding of friends up north where he’d watched the expressions of their love, and had thought, “Amazing.”
With their train hurtling towards London, Leah falls asleep on him, and wakes up startled and sorry that she’s been sleeping on him. There is an instant attraction, a fizz in the air. They briefly exchange stories: she’s a writer, and had been in Edinburgh for an award that would allow her to study writing and literature. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.