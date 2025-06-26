Inside Joe Biden’s doomed run for re-election
Exhaustive account of dynamics in the White House when Biden believed he could secure another term
26 June 2025 - 05:00
As The New York Times puts it, Original Sin is “a damning portrait of an enfeebled [former US president Joe] Biden protected by his inner circle”.
What makes this book so fascinating, and has certainly made it so newsworthy, is the detailed account it gives of the long — painfully, tortuously long — time it took for Biden and his advisers to finally concede that he was too mentally feeble to stand for re-election in the poll that was due to take place on November 5 last year...
