Debut novel explores what’s in a name
‘The Names’ explores who we become when no-one is watching
Set in the aftermath of the UK’s catastrophic 1987 storm, Florence Knapp’s astonishingly brilliant debut novel, The Names, opens with Cora, a mother of two, walking through fallen trees and debris with her nine-year-old daughter Maia to register the birth of her son. Her husband, Gordon, a respected GP, expects the boy to be named after him. But Cora hesitates. Gordon is unpredictable, controlling and abusive. Naming the baby after him feels like sealing a fate. Will putting the name down in ink lock her son into a life shaped by his father’s legacy?
“Cora has never liked the name Gordon,” Knapp writes. “The way it starts with a splintering sound that makes her think of cracked boiled sweets, and then ends with a thud like someone slamming down a sports bag. Gordon. But what disturbs her more is that she must now pour the goodness of her son into its mould, hoping he’ll be strong enough to find his own shape within it.” The name, passed down through her husband’s family, feel...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.