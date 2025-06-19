Useful tool to help you be a better leader
The format of ‘Expansive’, 52 short chapters, helps you to reflect regularly on your routine
19 June 2025 - 05:00
Expansive by John Sanei and Erik Kruger is a practical guide for professionals who want to think more clearly and lead more effectively. it’s a bit of a mash-up of popular self-development themes, but the structure and delivery give it an edge over more bloated business books.
Sanei is a futurist who focuses on strategy and long-term thinking, while Kruger is a business coach who works closely with executives and teams. Together, they’ve hosted The Expansive podcast for several years. This book contains 52 short chapters, referred to as “provocations”, that can be read once a week or accessed as needed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.