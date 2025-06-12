Powerful chronicle of blurred line between charity and control
‘Theft’ by Nobel prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah raises questions about what people owe one another
Abdulrazak Gurnah’s Theft, his first novel since winning the Nobel prize for literature in 2021, is set in late 20th and early 21st century Tanzania, a period marked by political and economic shifts as the country transitioned from socialism to a market-driven economy. Foreign aid funded infrastructure, healthcare and education, but also reinforced dependency on external donors.
Gurnah’s writing is deeply rooted in themes of migration, displacement, colonialism, and identity, exploring how history shapes personal and collective experiences. Colonial rule and its lasting impact are central to his work, with stories that reveal how power and inequality persist long after formal independence. He also has a keen eye for power dynamics, showing how privilege and oppression are revealed in intimate relationships as much as in broader society. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.