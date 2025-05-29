The teenager behind the tragic Xhosa cattle killing
‘In Search of Nongqawuse’ combines history with personal narrative, bringing to light one of the most significant events in Xhosa history
In April 1856, 15-year-old Nongqawuse stood before leaders of the Xhosa kingdom and delivered a message from the ancestors: the dead would rise from the earth, the colonisers would be swept into the sea, and the Xhosa would be restored to power. But first, they had to kill all their cattle and stop planting crops.
What followed was one of the greatest catastrophes in Southern African history. Over the next 15 months, more than 400,000 cattle were slaughtered, crops were left to rot and families went hungry while they waited for the promised resurrection. But no miracle came. Tens of thousands of people starved to death, and 30,000 more fled across the border, desperate for food and work...
