The end of the West isn’t the end of the world
Amitav Acharya talks about why we need to question the idea that Europe invented modernity and gave it to the world
Is Western dominance over? And if so, what comes next? In The Once and Future World Order: Why Global Civilization Will Survive the Decline of the West, international relations (IR) scholar Amitav Acharya argues that global civilisation has never been the sole domain of the West, and it certainly won’t end with it. Instead, he envisions a more decentralised, pluralistic future: a “multiplex world order”, where power, culture and governance are shared across regions, institutions and civilisations.
Acharya’s optimistic vision has struck a chord in an era of fractured alliances and rising multipolarity. But it has also sparked debate. Critics argue that his emphasis on non-Western contributions risks oversimplifying history into a binary of “West vs the rest”. Others question whether a multiplex order is even feasible amid rising nationalism, inequality and geopolitical instability. Feminist scholars have flagged the book’s limited engagement with gender dynamics, pointing out t...
