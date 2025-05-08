Five books to read in May
Essay collection, bittersweet take on love and loss, international intrigue, thriller with social commentary and tense psychological drama
08 May 2025 - 05:00
Wild Fictions: Essays on Literature, Empire, and the Environment by Amitav Ghosh
Wild Fictions is a compelling collection of essays by Amitav Ghosh, one of the most influential literary voices of our time. Best known for novels like The Hungry Tide and the Ibis Trilogy, Ghosh has long explored the intersections of history, ecology and colonialism. In this volume, he brings together more than 20 years of essays, speeches, diary entries and reflections on the major themes that run through both his fiction and non-fiction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.