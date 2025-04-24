Equality matters too much to let it slip away
Thomas Piketty and Michael J Sandel discuss why equality is important
The financial and economic turmoil triggered by the Donald Trump administration means there is no better time to get to grips with even bigger issues that not only inform the rise of authoritarian nativists, but will also outlast them.
To this end, recommended reading is a new book by Thomas Piketty, Equality: What It Means and Why it Matters. Surprisingly, but thankfully, unlike his seminal works, Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2014) and Capital and Ideology (2020), which run to more than 700 and 1,000 pages respectively, his latest is a short, snappy read. This is mainly because it’s written as a dialogue with co-author Michael J Sandel, a political philosopher and professor of government at Harvard University...
