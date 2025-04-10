Insightful, honest commentary on SA’s asset management industry
Exploration of Coronation, Allan Gray and Ninety One shines a light on the glory days of money management in SA
Sticking with a winner is conventional wisdom in the field of moneymaking. Finding that winner presents more of a challenge, along with trying to remain humble when the humiliating loss of a client’s money happens. In The Mavericks, veteran financial journalist and author Stephen Cranston takes a deep dive into three SA investing giants — Allan Gray, Ninety One and Coronation, SA’s more successful ANC — that have won and lost — but mainly won, it seems — hard-earned money for South Africans trying to ensure a future for themselves.
The exploration of Coronation, Allan Gray and Ninety One shines a light on the glory days of money management in SA, and the difficulties and changes that could lie ahead for investors and money managers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.