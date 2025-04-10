An exploration of business success
Extract from ‘The Mavericks: How Coronation, Ninety One and Allan Gray Beat the Rest’
Because fund management is not a recognised profession, you often hear that people came into money management “by accident”, all too frequently as an alternative to auditing.
I, too, started writing about unit trusts and fund management by accident. I have no formal economics training. When I first started working for Andrew McNulty in the investments section of Financial Mail, I wasn’t all that clear about the difference between a balance sheet and an income statement. Then, quite by chance in 1991, it was my turn to do the monthly unit trust performance report in the days when there were about 30 funds...
