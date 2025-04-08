BIG READ: The trails and trials of trekking
Revisiting the Hippie Trail and a solo walk of the Via de la Plata
08 April 2025 - 05:00
You may know Rick Steves, as I do, from his popular television travel show, Rick Steves’ Europe.
He’s an affable host, taking viewers along American travel documentary television on armchair viewing, from the length and breadth of Europe. I’ve since discovered that he also runs tour guiding trips to Europe and writes guidebooks to the continent. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.