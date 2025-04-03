Kitchen gadget offers more than hot air
Jamie Oliver says air fryers are super-versatile and have more to offer than ‘crispy chips and spuds’
03 April 2025 - 05:01
For a long time, I would scoff at the very thought of using an air fryer. I couldn’t understand why anyone would want yet another gadget cluttering up their kitchen. I had an oven and a microwave, a sandwich toaster and a slow cooker. I was content in my ignorance.
Then I stayed with a friend who cooked up a batch of bacon in his air fryer. It was fast, there was much less washing up, and the bacon was great. I was now sold on the technology, and my scoffing and sneering were replaced by a burning curiosity to fry my own air, with an urge to own one of these crafty kitchen toys myself...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.