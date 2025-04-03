Five books to read in April
The messiness of being human, ambition vs emotional ties, high-stakes character study, story of gods, war and love, and layered family saga
03 April 2025 - 05:00
Before We Hit the Ground by Selali Fiamanya
Set across Ghana, Scotland and England, Before We Hit the Ground is a tender, multigenerational novel about identity, homosexuality, faith and the many forms of love. It follows the life of Elom, a sensitive young man who struggles to understand love and find his place in the world. From the start, we know Elom has died — this revelation frames the story as both elegy and emotional excavation, as we trace the decades that shaped him and those he leaves behind. ..
