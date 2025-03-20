How to unlock SA’s agricultural potential
An extract from ‘The Uncomfortable Truth about South Africa’s Agriculture’
The agricultural sector now enjoys universal recognition and its status as a growth propeller is embraced in a way that transcends sectoral interests. Specifically, the country’s political leadership deeply appreciates the importance of agriculture in driving the rural economy, addressing poverty and creating job opportunities.
Much has also been written about the sector’s untapped opportunities for unlocking growth and addressing racial inequities in its ownership. Our attempt in this book is to move the conversation even further and provide a more concrete view of how to unlock the agricultural potential in SA fully. We specifically attempt to highlight some uncomfortable truths about SA’s agriculture by focusing on some key principles, and highlighting policies and economic realities. This is done in the hope that everyone will now have the same level of understanding of the specific needs and interventions in the sector...
