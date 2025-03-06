Thrilling escapade keeps readers guessing

Ted Botha, author of the thrilling Daisy de Melker: Hiding Among Killers in the City of Gold (2023), is back with a novel this time. The Animal Lover is a wild, hilarious, utterly engaging adventure that traverses continents and timelines, transporting readers from modern to colonial Africa and back again, with stops in London, Mexico City and Manila.
Upton Magna, the beleaguered son of evil millionaire Solomon Magna, has been exiled to a backwater city in an unnamed West African country, where a portrait of the cross-eyed president of state for life hangs above the counter of the Shall We Go? Club. Like the weather outside and the water from his shower, Upton’s life is tepid, neither surprising nor unpredictable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.