Bringing history to life
Penny Haw talks about her latest novel and her hard but fulfilling work as an author
20 February 2025 - 05:00
We meet online, separated by geographical distance, but it gives me a chance to catch a glimpse of Penny Haw’s study. I see beautifully appointed bookcases, a giraffe-patterned curtain, and the 2024 Philida Literary Award and the Star Award from 2022 on her desk.
Having worked as a journalist for many years, Haw is a hard-working and a disciplined respecter of deadlines. She walks her dogs in the morning, and runs, and leaves her study at 7pm. “Seven?” I echo, as she says it, and she assures me she does take breaks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.